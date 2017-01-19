Twelvebar Playlist – 13th January 2017

Big name Blues / Rock Guitarists is Twelvebar’s theme Tonight. All of tonight’s tracks are by artists that have been influenced by blues performers, some have become blues legends in their own right.

With only one hour it would be impossible to feature every guitar legend, tonight’s show is just a taste of what blues rock has achieved.

We hope you enjoy tonight’s show and look forward to your patronage on Radio Adelaide’s – Twelvebar.

Track Artist Album

Let There Be Rock AC/DC Let There Be Rock A

One Bourbon, One Scotch & One Beer George Thoroughgood and the Delaware Destroyers George Thoroughgood: Greatest Hits 30 Years of Rock

Down South Blues Chet Atkins The Atkins-Travis Travelling Show/Reflections

Taking Care of Business Bachman Turner Overdrive BTO's Greatest Hits

Layla Eric Clapton Complete Clapton

Keep On Chooglin' (live) John Fogerty The Long Road Home

Foxey Lady Jimi Hendrix Experience Hendrix: the Best of Jimi Hendrix

Powerful Stuff The Fabulous Thunderbirds Fabulous Thunderbirds: Early Birds Special