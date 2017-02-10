Twelvebar Playlist – 10th February 2017

10 Feb 2017
Twelvebar celebrates the 53rd Anniversary of what is known in the music industry as the “British Invasion”.
Led by the Beatles, 1964 to 1966 saw multiple British Rock’n’Roll acts head to the United States of America chasing larger audiences and lucrative recording deals. Blues based acts like the Rolling Stones revelled in the period and others became “One Hit Wonders”.
Tonight’s playlist is a small representation of what the U.S experienced during the period and Rock’n’Roll was changed forever as a result.
Radio Adelaide hopes you enjoy tonight’s show, Twelvebar, presented by Alex on 101.5fm /On-Line and digital.
I Want To Hold Your Hand
The Beatles
The Beatles Anthology
Route 66
The Rolling Stones
England's Newest Hit Makers
Substitute
The Who
Then and Now - 1964-2004
Waterloo Sunset
The Kinks
The Very Best of The Kinks
Mrs Brown You've Got a Lovely Daughter
Hermans Hermits
Hermans Hermits Original Hits
Silence Is Golden
The Tremeloes
The Boat That Rocked Movie Soundtrack
I Think of You
The Merseybeats
Gold: The British Invasion
Needles and Pins
The Searchers
Gold: The British Invasion
Ferry Across The Mersey
Gerry and the Pacemakers
Gold: The British Invasion
Bus Stop
The Hollies
Gold: The British Invasion
Love Is All Around
The Troggs
Gold: The British Invasion
Whiter Shade of Pale
Procol Harum
Gold: The British Invasion
C.C Rider
Eric Burdon and the Animals
Gold: The British Invasion
Sunshine Superman
Donovan
Gold: The British Invasion
Gimme Some Lovin'
Spencer Davis Group
Gold: The British Invasion
It's Not Unusual
Tom Jones
Gold: The British Invasion
Lazy Sunday
Small Faces
The Boat That Rocked Movie Soundtrack