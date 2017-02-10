Twelvebar Playlist – 10th February 2017

Twelvebar celebrates the 53rd Anniversary of what is known in the music industry as the “British Invasion”.

Led by the Beatles, 1964 to 1966 saw multiple British Rock’n’Roll acts head to the United States of America chasing larger audiences and lucrative recording deals. Blues based acts like the Rolling Stones revelled in the period and others became “One Hit Wonders”.

Tonight’s playlist is a small representation of what the U.S experienced during the period and Rock’n’Roll was changed forever as a result.

Radio Adelaide hopes you enjoy tonight’s show, Twelvebar, presented by Alex on 101.5fm /On-Line and digital.

Track Artist Album

I Want To Hold Your Hand The Beatles The Beatles Anthology

Route 66 The Rolling Stones England's Newest Hit Makers

Substitute The Who Then and Now - 1964-2004

Waterloo Sunset The Kinks The Very Best of The Kinks

Mrs Brown You've Got a Lovely Daughter Hermans Hermits Hermans Hermits Original Hits

Silence Is Golden The Tremeloes The Boat That Rocked Movie Soundtrack

I Think of You The Merseybeats Gold: The British Invasion

Needles and Pins The Searchers Gold: The British Invasion

Ferry Across The Mersey Gerry and the Pacemakers Gold: The British Invasion

Bus Stop The Hollies Gold: The British Invasion

Love Is All Around The Troggs Gold: The British Invasion

Whiter Shade of Pale Procol Harum Gold: The British Invasion

C.C Rider Eric Burdon and the Animals Gold: The British Invasion

Sunshine Superman Donovan Gold: The British Invasion

Gimme Some Lovin' Spencer Davis Group Gold: The British Invasion

It's Not Unusual Tom Jones Gold: The British Invasion