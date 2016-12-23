Twelve Bar Playlist – 24th December 2016
23 Dec 2016
Tonight’s show is the Twelve Bar Blues Christmas Hour, a variety of rock, Rhythm and Blues and Country performers make up an eclectic collection of music for this weeks show. Some of the tracks are not so well known and are all Christmas themed from some of the biggest names in modern music history.
We hope you enjoy the show and have a Merry Christmas, thank you for your support. We look forward to your continued support in 2017 at Radio Adelaide and Twelvebar.
Track Artist Album
Merry Christmas Baby Bruce Springsteen War Single / B-Side CBS 1987
Apocalypso Mental As Anything Best As Mental As Anything A
Winter Wonderland Aretha Franklin The Australian Women's Weekly Christmas
Mistletoe and Me Isaac Hayes Christmas In Soulsville
Santa Claus Wants Some Lovin' Mac Rice Sir Mac Rice
Must Be Santa Claus Bob Dylan Christmas In The Heart
Santa Bring My Baby Back To Me Elvis Presley Elvis: White Christmas
A Dreamers Holiday Willie Nelson Willie Nelson: The Classic Christmas Album
Is Zat You Santa Claus Louis Armstrong Christmas In New Orleans
Little Grey Donkey Johnny Cash Johnny Cash: The Christmas Collection
Run Rudolf Run Chuck Berry The Australian Women's Weekly Christmas
Christmas Smorgasbord Swedish Chef: The Muppets A Green And Red Christmas
Frosty The Snowman The Ronettes A Christmas Gift For You
Parade Of The Wooden Soldiers The Crystals A Christmas Gift For You
Bells Of St Marys Bob B Soxx And The Blue Jeans A Christmas Gift For You
Christmas In My Heart Ray Charles The Spirit Of Christmas