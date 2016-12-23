Twelve Bar Playlist – 24th December 2016

Tonight’s show is the Twelve Bar Blues Christmas Hour, a variety of rock, Rhythm and Blues and Country performers make up an eclectic collection of music for this weeks show. Some of the tracks are not so well known and are all Christmas themed from some of the biggest names in modern music history.

We hope you enjoy the show and have a Merry Christmas, thank you for your support. We look forward to your continued support in 2017 at Radio Adelaide and Twelvebar.

Track Artist Album

Merry Christmas Baby Bruce Springsteen War Single / B-Side CBS 1987

Apocalypso Mental As Anything Best As Mental As Anything A

Winter Wonderland Aretha Franklin The Australian Women's Weekly Christmas

Mistletoe and Me Isaac Hayes Christmas In Soulsville

Santa Claus Wants Some Lovin' Mac Rice Sir Mac Rice

Must Be Santa Claus Bob Dylan Christmas In The Heart

Santa Bring My Baby Back To Me Elvis Presley Elvis: White Christmas

A Dreamers Holiday Willie Nelson Willie Nelson: The Classic Christmas Album

Is Zat You Santa Claus Louis Armstrong Christmas In New Orleans

Little Grey Donkey Johnny Cash Johnny Cash: The Christmas Collection

Run Rudolf Run Chuck Berry The Australian Women's Weekly Christmas

Christmas Smorgasbord Swedish Chef: The Muppets A Green And Red Christmas

Frosty The Snowman The Ronettes A Christmas Gift For You

Parade Of The Wooden Soldiers The Crystals A Christmas Gift For You

Bells Of St Marys Bob B Soxx And The Blue Jeans A Christmas Gift For You