Tuesday 9am Bulletin

An elderly woman died two days after she was discharged from an Adelaide hospital emergency department an inquest has heard.

Pauline Hanson has switched her position on weekend penalty rates, ruling out One Nation support for a pay cut to retail and hospitality workers.

Cyclone Debbie is expected to hit north Queensland coast at midday today as possibly a category five system, according to the Bureau of Metrology.

The Labor party will use its numbers to block the Australian-China extradition treaty in the Senate amid human rights abuse concerns.

An Australian woman has died in Bali after drinking Twenty seven vodka shots.

Tony Shepherd, who led the Abbott government’s commission of audit, proposed that the family home should be incorporated in the pension assets test to prevent a budget drain from retiring baby boomers.

A grassroots community program in Perth is encouraging young Aboriginal children to learn and share their family’s history through animation and technology.

In Sport…

Port Adelaide midfielder Sam Powell-Pepper is the season’s first AFL Rising Star nominee after producing one of the individual highlights in the opening round.

India are close to victory after an Australian side collapse on day three of the test series decider in India.

News Reader: Emma McCloy; Sports Reader: Hazel Cameron; Producer: Naida Mujkic; Web Editor: Kelly Mullany