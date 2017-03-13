Tuesday 9am Bulletin

The cashless welfare card introduced last year to combat alcoholism and gambling is set to continue in Ceduna in SA and Kununurra in WA.

Experts, union leaders and defence figures will front a Senate inquiry today to investigate the future of Australia’s naval shipbuilding industry.

Comedy venue Rhino Room will live another day as patrons have raised thousands of dollars to help move the supportive room to another CBD location.

The Adelaide Aquatic Centre is struggling to stay afloat and may close next month due to cost cuts.

Queen Elizabeth has launched the baton relay for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at Buckingham Palace early this morning.

A man has died after falling 20 meters down a cliff at Hallet Cove yesterday afternoon.

In Sport…

Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou will be culling seven players from his 30-man squad after Tuesday’s game.

Australian Nick Kyrgios is set to clash with German Alexander Zverev at the Indian Wells Masters tomorrow morning.

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon says pressure will be on India in the upcoming 3rd cricket test.

