Tuesday 8am Bulletin

The Coalition government has reached a compromise over its proposed controversial legislation amendments to Section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act.

The Guardian Essential Poll released today has found Labor is ten points ahead of the Coalition.

The venom of the deadliest spider in the world has been discovered as a source for a drug to minimise brain damage caused by strokes.

Former SAS soldier, Evan Donaldson, has had his service recognised after a pricey eight-year legal battle.

Adelaide Oval fans will enjoy a state of the art light show as part of a nine-million dollar upgrade designed to reduce the oval’s electricity bill.

In Sport…

Australia has drawn against India in the third Test match led by Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh.

With the AFL women’s grand final coming up, the choice of venue has started many arguments.

Neuroscientist found that NRL player’s brains are shown to be more damaged compared to non-players.

