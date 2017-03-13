Tuesday 8am Bulletin

The cashless welfare card introduced last year to combat alcoholism and gambling is set to continue in Ceduna in SA and Kununurra in WA.

Comedy venue Rhino Room will live another day as patrons have raised thousands of dollars to help move the supportive room to another CBD location.

Local battery companies are challenging Tesla boss Elon Musk, to fix SA’s energy problems as soon as possible.

Sara Connor has received a four year jail sentence for her role in the killing of Balinese police officer Wayan Sudarsa

A man has died after falling 20 meters down a cliff at Hallet Cove yesterday afternoon.

Adele has rocked Adelaide after her intimate yet sold out show last night.

In sport…

Australian Nick Kyrgios is set to clash with German Alexander Zverev at the Indian Wells Masters tomorrow morning.

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon says pressure will be on India in the upcoming 3rd cricket test.

Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou will be culling seven players from his 30-man squad after Tuesday’s game.

News Reader: Rachel Burke; Sports Reader: Jon Ovan; Producer: Sebastian Ennis; Web Editor: Demitria Formato.