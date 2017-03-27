Tuesday 7am Bulletin

Cyclone Debbie is expected to hit north Queensland coast at midday today as possibly a category five system, The Bureau of Metrology says.

Australia’s biggest four banks and many of their smaller competitors have raised interest rates.

The Labor party will use its numbers to block the Australian-China extradition treaty in the Senate amid human rights abuse concerns.

A grassroots community program in Perth is encouraging young Aboriginal children to learn and share their family’s history through animation and technology.

In Sport…

Adelaide Crows premiership co-captain Erin Phillips has been voted as the Women’s AFL most valuable player by her peers.

India are close to victory after an Australian side collapse on day three of the test series decider in India.

News Reader: Emma McCloy; Sports Reader: Hazel Cameron; Producer: Naida Mujkic; Web Editor: Kelly Mullany