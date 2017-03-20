Tuesday 7am Bulletin

The Coalition government has reached a compromise over its controversial legislation amendments to Section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act.

Former SAS soldier, Evan Donaldson, has had his service recognised after a pricey eight-year legal battle.

The venom of the deadliest spider in the world has been discovered as a source for a drug to minimise brain damage caused by strokes.

Adelaide Oval fans will enjoy a state of the art light show as part of a nine million dollar upgrade designed to reduce the oval’s electricity bill.

In Sport…

With the AFL women’s grand final coming up, the choice of venue has started many arguments.

Adelaide United and Brisbane Roar assistant coaches are under investigation following an alleged altercation after a dramatic match on Sunday.

News Reader: Jarad McLoughlin; Sports Reader: Linda Huynh; Producer: Mackenzie Cavaiuolo; Web Editor: Dale Anninos-Carter.