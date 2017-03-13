Tuesday 7am Bulletin

The cashless welfare card introduced last year to combat alcoholism and gambling is set to continue in Ceduna in SA and Kununurra in WA.

Local battery companies are challenging Tesla boss Elon Musk, to fix SA’s energy problems as soon as possible.

The Adelaide Aquatic Centre is struggling to stay afloat and may close next month due to cost cuts.

Sara Connor has received a four year jail sentence for her role in the killing of Balinese police officer Wayan Sudarsa

A man has died after falling 20 meters down a cliff at Hallet Cove yesterday afternoon.

An injured passenger was left trapped for eight hours yesterday afternoon after a car rolled down an embankment on a private property in Ashbourne.

In Sport…

Australian Nick Kyrgios is set to clash with German Alexander Zverev at the Indian Wells Masters tomorrow morning.

