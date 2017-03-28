Tuesday 5pm Bulletin

A third of Adelaide Metro bus services will be suspended on Tuesday April fourth due to a bus driver strike.

The Australian Energy Market Operator has released its fourth and final report into South Australia’s statewide blackout last September, indicating that protection mechanisms in some wind farms are to blame, for multiple disturbances which led to the black system.

A red heeler has been hailed a hero after her owner fell and fractured her leg at Gleesons Landing on the southern Yorke Peninsula yesterday afternoon.

One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson says she is not supporting the Coalition government’s cuts to Sunday penalty rates, reversing her previous position she held before the Western Australian election.

Essential Poll finds more voters approve the Turnbull government’s controversial plans to change the Racial Discrimination Act.

In sport…

Adelaide skipper Taylor Walker is anticipated to play Hawthorn at the MCG on Saturday after overcoming a hamstring injury.

