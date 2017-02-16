Tubular bells for Two – Daniel and Aidan

Tubular Bells for Two is the musical production of talented multi-instrumentalists Aidan Roberts and Daniel Holdsworth playing in 2017 as part of the Adelaide Fringe.

The show has the two men performing the entirety of Mike Oldfield’s 1973 Album Tubular Bells on over twenty different instruments. They joined Jennie and Ian live in studio this morning to talk about the show.

Produced By: Chloe Holmes