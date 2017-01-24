Trump’s first week in office: TPP withdrawal

In one of his first actions as President, Donald Trump has kept his election promise of withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

The Agreement would have deepened economic ties between 12 countries in the region including Australia, eventually creating a strong, single market, similar to the EU.

To discuss the broader impacts of the move, Dr. Matthew Rimmer from Queensland University of Technology’s law school joined us.

Produced by Michael Migali

Image sourced from Wikipedia