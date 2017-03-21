Have you ever thought about what it’s really like to work in a morgue? After 20 years of experience working at the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Office of the State Coroner in Glebe, John Merrick has written a crime novel bringing to life the realities of a morgue.

True Stories from the Morgue recounts John’s first hand experiences, and he joined Jennie to chat about his career and his novel. You can order the novel here.



