Trish Parry is in town for the Adelaide Fringe performing her show No Moral Compass and A Brief History of Beer: The New Brew and she came into Morning Juice to chat with Ian Newton and Dermot Smythe. Produced by Ian Newton & Dermot Smythe.

No Moral Compass and A Brief History of Beer: The New Brew continues at The Elephant till March 19th

(photo courtesy of Adelaide Fringe)