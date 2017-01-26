Transgender Girl Guides – Prof. Damien Riggs
27 Jan 2017
For the first time in 107 years, the English girl guides will now welcome transgender children.
Associate Professor in Social Work and Australian Research Council Future Fellow Damien Riggs from Flinders University joined us this morning to talk about the impact of this sort of social inclusion on the mental heath and well being of transgender people.
