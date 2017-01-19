Tour Down Under BUPA Challenge – Rob Popplestone

4000 riders will have a crack at a Tour Down Under track this morning before the pros to raise money for the Cancer Council.

It’s called the BUPA Challenge and Radio Adelaide’s General Manager Rob Popplestone joined us on the ground this morning. Rob was part of the race start team and will be welcoming cyclists after they finish the 150 kilometre journey from Norwood to Cambelltown.

