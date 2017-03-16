Tom Godfrey – Ticket Resale Sites and Kindle T&C’s

Ticketmaster and Viagogo are ticket resale sites that serve as a marketplace for people to sell tickets to shows they can’t attend.

However it seems that most of these sites are more akin to a scalpers best friend than an ally to music and sport fans. These sites have been known to sell tickets sold out shows with overblown prices and to sell doctored or voided tickets and are definitely guilty of false advertising.

Tom Godfrey from consumer advocacy group Choice joined Breakfast to shed some light on this issue and explain the Amazon Kindle and its unreasonably long contract.

Produced By: Chloe Holmes and Milly Schultz-Boylen

Image Source: Paul Brennan