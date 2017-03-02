Tom Godfrey from Choice on Credit Card Debt

Major banks are set to face a Parliamentary Inquiry today.

The national collective credit card debt hovers around $32 billion dollars at the moment – many of us are stuck in the rut of debt, not ever able to climb out and start saving, let alone breaking even.

And so-called healthy burger chains are just as bad for you as regular fast food.

Tom Godfrey from Choice joined us this morning to discuss the bank’s role in this cycle, healthy eating and what consumers to do to help themselves out.

Produced by: Jennie Lenman and Milly Schultz-Boylen