Tom Godfrey – Choice Consumer Advocacy

Housing affordability is now just a dream for many young Australians, but as the housing market is driven up in price, the option of renting may not be so sweet.

Research shows that thousands of Australian’s in rental properties deal with tentative leases, unfair discrimination and poor living conditions.And that there is a culture of fear among those living in rentals.

We spoke to Tom Godfrey from consumer advocacy group Choice about their research into renter’s rights and how affordability may not be the only problem Australian’s face when finding a place to live.

Produced By: Chloe Holmes

Image Source: Mark Moz