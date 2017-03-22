Thursday 9am Bulletin

As details of the London terrorist attacks continue to emerge, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has expressed his sympathies for those involved, saying Australia stands in solidarity with the people of Britain.

Some of the Coalition government’s childcare rebate reforms have passed, after a marathon debate in the Senate which lasted until after midnight.

The South Australian Government has given lane filtering the green light under new laws coming into effect next month.

The body of a young man who went missing in the River Torrens has been discovered by police divers after a two hour search yesterday afternoon.

The Coalition government is proposing to cut the company tax rate to 25 percent for all Australian firms in the next 10 years.

Anyone charged with a domestic violence offence in Queensland will now have to prove why they should be granted bail and allowed back into the community before they face court.

In Sport…

Former Olympian Danni Roche is challenging current Australian Olympic Committee President, John Coates for the presidency.

Formula 1 rules will be changed allowing the cars to be faster, sexier and more aerodynamic for the 2017 season.

This year marks 20 years since the Socceroos last played in Tehran, Iran, bringing back painful memories from the past.

News Reader: Jarad McLoughlin; Sports Reader: Linda Huynh; Producer: Mackenzie Cavauiolo; Web Editor: Dale Anninos-Carter.