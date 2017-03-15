Thursday 9am Bulletin

Gunshots have been fired at a house in Adelaide’s South overnight.

A Morphett Vale man has been attacked with a guitar in a violent home invasion last night.

Health insurance bosses could be summoned before a senate inquiry over the latest round of health insurance premiums.

National Children’s Commissioner, Megan Mitchell, has called for stronger support to help parents raise their children.

Improved Murray-Darling basin storage and strong inflows will see South Australians Murray irrigators receive 100 percent opening water allocations for the upcoming year.

Four people have been rescued from rising flash floods in NSW overnight.

In Sport…

The return of Thunderbird champion Renae Ingles comes at a time where the team line-up remains a mystery.

Nick Kyrgios has outclassed up and coming rival Alexander Zverev to advance into the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters on Wednesday.

Brisbane Gabba Stadium could still host the first AFL Women’s grand final next weekend after concerns were raised over the state of the grounds after the Adele concerts.

News Reader: Rachel Burke; Sports Reader: Jon Ovan; Producer: Sebastian Ennis; Web Editor: Demitria Formato.