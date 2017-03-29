Thursday 8am Bulletin

Severe thunderstorms and flash flooding is forecast for south-east Queensland today as ex- Cyclone Debbie moves south.

The Turnbull government have asked the Fair Work Commission to take a “cautious” approach” to boosting the minimum wage.

Nick Xenophon’s private member’s bill to ban gambling ads during sports broadcasts is in doubt after receiving no support from the Coalition and Labor.

Former Speaker Bronwyn Bishop has defended her excessive travel claims on Sky News.

South Australian treasurer Tom Koostantoniss says the decision to give away the Port Augusta power station for free is a bad idea.

Australian mental health organisations are pushing for the Turnball government to take action and set a national suicide reduction target.

In Sport…

Victoria enter the final day in Sheffield Shield title against South Australia, holding the lead of four-hundred-and-fifty-four.

Great Western Sydney coach Leon Cameron says he’s confident the team can pick up their game after the thrashing from the Adelaide Crows last weekend.

Former West Tigers Player, Tim Simona, has been charged over defrauding charities.

News Reader: Emma McCloy; Sports Reader: Hazel Cameron; Producer: Naida Mujkic; Web Editor: Kelly Mullany