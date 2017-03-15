Thursday 8am Bulletin

Gunshots have been fired at a house in Adelaide’s South overnight.

Premier Jay Weatherill says there could be more than one winner to fix SA’s power crisis.

Improved Murray-Darling basin storage and strong inflows will see South Australians Murray irrigators receive 100 percent opening water allocations for the upcoming year.

Health insurance bosses could be summoned before a senate inquiry over the latest round of health insurance premiums.

National Children’s Commissioner, Megan Mitchell, has called for stronger support to help parents raise their children.

The Federal Government will announce a 2 billion dollar intervention set to expand the Snowy Mountains hydro scheme.

In Sport…

Adelaide United have clawed their way to a 3-0 draw against Korea’s Jeju last night in their third match of the Asian Champions League.

The return of Thunderbird champion Renae Ingles comes at a time where the team line-up remains a mystery.

Nick Kyrgios has outclassed up and coming rival Alexander Zverev to advance into the fourth round of the Indian Wells Masters on Wednesday.

News Reader: Rachel Burke; Sports Reader: Jon Ovan; Producer: Sebastian Ennis; Web Editor: Demitria Formato.