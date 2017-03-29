Thursday 7am Bulletin

Severe thunderstorms and flash flooding is forecast for south-east Queensland today as ex- Cyclone Debbie moves south.

Nick Xenophon’s private member’s bill to ban gambling ads during sports broadcasts is in doubt after receiving no support from the Coalition and Labor.

Police have dropped murder charges against three people and charged another man over the murder of a Penfield Gardens man earlier this month.

Former Speaker Bronwyn Bishop has defended her excessive travel claims on Sky News.

South Australian treasurer Tom Koostantoniss says the decision to give away the Port Augusta power station for free is a bad idea.

Australian mental health organisations are pushing for the Turnball government to take action and set a national suicide reduction target.

In Sport…

Last week, Cricket Australia and Carlton and United Breweries stated their 20-year sponsorship deal has come to an end. This sponsorship is believed to be worth sixty-five million dollars.

Former West Tigers Player, Tim Simona, has been charged over defrauding charities.

News Reader: Emma McCloy; Sports Reader: Hazel Cameron; Producer: Naida Mujkic; Web Editor: Kelly Mullany