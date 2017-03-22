Thursday 7am Bulletin

Some of the Coalition government’s childcare rebate reforms have passed, after a marathon debate in the Senate which lasted until after midnight.

The South Australian Government has given lane filtering the green light under new laws coming into effect next month.

The body of a young man who went missing in the River Torrens has been discovered by police divers after an almost two hour search.

A suspected home invader has been charged with the murder of an elderly man who died in hospital a week after the alleged assault in Adelaide’s northern suburbs.

A man has been found guilty of murdering his partner at their Hackham West home in 2015 after lodging a sleep deprivation defence.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has arrived in Australia for a five day visit with the aim to strengthen China’s economic relationship with Australia.

In Sport…

Formula 1 rules will be changed allowing the cars to be faster, sexier and more aerodynamic for the 2017 season.

This year marks 20 years since the Soccerroos last played in Tehran, Iran, bringing back painful memories from the past.

News Reader: Jarad McLoughlin; Sports Reader: Linda Huynh; Producer: Mackenzie Cavauiolo; Web Editor: Dale Anninos-Carter.