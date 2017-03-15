Thursday 7am Bulletin

Improved Murray-Darling basin storage and strong inflows will see South Australians Murray irrigators receive 100 percent opening water allocations for the upcoming year.

National Children’s Commissioner, Megan Mitchell has called for stronger support to help parents raise their children.

Health insurance bosses could be summoned before a senate inquiry over the latest round of health insurance premiums.

Premier Jay Weatherill says there could be more than one winner to fix SA’s power crisis.

An endangered species of bird that was almost wiped out in South Australia’s 2014 bush fires is getting its own insurance population.

Parts of the Great Barrier Reef are becoming irrecoverable from repeated coral bleaching.

In Sport…

Adelaide United have clawed their way to a 3-0 draw against Korea’s Jeju last night in their third match of the Asian Champions League.

Australian Cricket Captain Steve Smith admits that the rolled mud mystery pitch in Ranchi could potentially backfire on India and play well for the visiting side.

Leicester City has continued its push into previously uncharted territory as they enter the Champions League quarter-finals.

News Reader: Rachel Burke; Sports Reader: Jon Ovan; Producer: Sebastian Ennis; Web Editor: Demitria Formato