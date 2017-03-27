Three poems by Eva Johnson

Earlier this year around a thousand people came together to mark the anniversary of the Apology to the Stolen Generations, in a Breakfast held by Reconciliation SA at the Adelaide Convention Centre. Among the Stolen Generations survivors who shared their stories on stage was writer Aunty Eva Johnson.

Eva Johnson performed three of her powerful poems at the even. Hear her on stage at the Convention Centre, introduced by Professor Peter Buckskin.

You can also hear an interview with Eva Johnson following her readings by Small Change’s Lisa Burns here.