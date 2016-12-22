Thoughts on an Australian Republic – Tim Mayfield

23 Dec 2016

Should Australia become a republic? That is the question being asked this week after Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull gave a speech at the Australian Republican Movement’s 25th anniversary dinner in Sydney last Saturday.

Mr. Turnbull faced media scrutiny and backlash from the Liberal Party the majority of whom support a monarchy.

Australian Republican Movement National Director Tim Mayfield, joined Radio Adelaide Breakfast this morning to share his thoughts.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull visits Jakarta for the first time. He was welcomed by Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the State Palace for a bilateral meeting, and accompanied the President to Tanah Abang Market for a "blusukan".

