Thoughts on an Australian Republic – Tim Mayfield
23 Dec 2016
Should Australia become a republic? That is the question being asked this week after Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull gave a speech at the Australian Republican Movement’s 25th anniversary dinner in Sydney last Saturday.
Mr. Turnbull faced media scrutiny and backlash from the Liberal Party the majority of whom support a monarchy.
Australian Republican Movement National Director Tim Mayfield, joined Radio Adelaide Breakfast this morning to share his thoughts.
Image: Australian Embassy Jakarta
Produced By: Chloe Holmes
