Thoughts on an Australian Republic – Tim Mayfield

Should Australia become a republic? That is the question being asked this week after Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull gave a speech at the Australian Republican Movement’s 25th anniversary dinner in Sydney last Saturday.

Mr. Turnbull faced media scrutiny and backlash from the Liberal Party the majority of whom support a monarchy.

Australian Republican Movement National Director Tim Mayfield, joined Radio Adelaide Breakfast this morning to share his thoughts.

Image: Australian Embassy Jakarta

Produced By: Chloe Holmes