Greg Fleet is one of Australia’s favourite comedians. He’s loved for his reliability, honest and engaging storytelling and incredibly quick wit.

With a background in theatre, Greg also writes, directs, and acts in theatrical shows. This Fringe season Greg brings us his new stand-up show ‘We Are Idiots’, and also shares his modern take on Shakespeare’s ‘Macbeth’ set in the world of Australian politics titled ‘Signifying Nothing’.

Photo: Fringe Website

Produced by Jennie Lenman