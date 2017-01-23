The World’s First Canned Beer, Computer Mouse and Japanese Probe – On This Day January 24
24 Jan 2017
Jennie was joined by producer Thomas Luke for a discussion about the numerous launches which happened on this day in history.
1935 – The world’s first canned beer goes on sale in America
1984 – The Apple Macintosh, the first consumer compute with a mouse, launches in America
1990 – Japan launches its first lunar probe
