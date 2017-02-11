The World is Not Flat – art exhibition

The World is Not Flat is an art exhibition brought to Adelaide by Adelaide Festival Centre and China Cultural Centre in Sydney.

Tara Nash had a chat with the curator of the exhibition Chen Lin about the exhibition. She then spoke with Director of China Cultural Centre, Mrs Li Zhao, about the partnership Adelaide Festival Centre has with China Cultural Centre in Sydney.

Image sourced by: http://www.adelaidefestivalcentre.com.au/exhibitions/the-world-is-not-flat/