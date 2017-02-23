The Wine Bluffs – Damian Callinan and Paul Calleja

Fringe fever has gripped Adelaide! Plenty of shows to take in, at loads of venue, and fantastic food and drinks all around.

Our guests this morning are the perfect pair and here to help you with understanding the right food and drink pairings – we all need to know what wine goes best with fairy bread and chiko rolls.

Damian Callinan and Paul Calleja are presenting The Wine Bluffs at the Royal Croquet Club on Pinky Flat.

Check it out at https://www.adelaidefringe.com.au/fringetix/damian-callinan-paul-calleja-the-wine-bluffs

Produced By: Tom Jordan