The untold truths of Cashless Welfare Cards

Cashless welfare cards will be continued to be used on an ongoing basis in Ceduna and Kununurra in WA with six monthly reviews.

The Federal Government has hailed the first trial in Ceduna a success.

Despite some successful outcomes for the community, there are many untold truths about its implications. Kokatha Mula woman Sue Coleman-Haseldine who lives in Ceduna joined Jennie Lenman to discuss.

Produced by Kvitka Becker

Image sourced from Max Pixel