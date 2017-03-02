For some people, travelling around in a caravan with their family may sound like a recipe for disaster, but for the classically trained Moir family it’s become a way of life.

Originally from Illawarra in New South Wales, Joel and Sarah Moir and their kids, Heath and Ashleigh packed up their bags a few weeks ago and decided to embark on a year-long tour around Australia.



They’re called The String Family and they’re in Adelaide for a handful of Adelaide Fringe Festival shows in March 2017 and we were fortunate enough to have the whole family join us in the studio to tell us all about their journey and play a few songs for us.

To book their shows on the 5th, 17th or 19th of March 2017

Produced By: Milly Schultz-Boylen