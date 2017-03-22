The Round-up Playlist
22 Mar 2017
This week on the Round-up, we explore this weeks new releases, including some killer new tunes by Real Estate and Spoon. We’re also joined by Meg Tucker from semplesize and she’s brought a little playlist for ya’ll to enjoy.
Track Artist Album
Learning to Fly Deep Sea Arcade Learning to Fly - Single A
Blessings Chance the Rapper Coloring Book
White Iverson Post Malone Stoney
You're In Love With a Psycho Kasabian For Crying Out Loud A
Stained Glass Real Estate In Mind
Heart Don't Stand a Chance Anderson . Paak Malibu
Hot Thoughts Spoon Hot Thoughts
Leila Miami Horror The Shapes A
The Less I Know the Better Tame Impala Currents A
Magnolia Gang of Youths The Positions A
Flashing Lights Kanye West Graduation
Shooting Stars Bag Raiders Bag Raiders A