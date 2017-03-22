The Round-up Playlist

This week on the Round-up, we explore this weeks new releases, including some killer new tunes by Real Estate and Spoon. We’re also joined by Meg Tucker from semplesize and she’s brought a little playlist for ya’ll to enjoy.

Track Artist Album

Learning to Fly Deep Sea Arcade Learning to Fly - Single A

Blessings Chance the Rapper Coloring Book

White Iverson Post Malone Stoney

You're In Love With a Psycho Kasabian For Crying Out Loud A

Stained Glass Real Estate In Mind

Heart Don't Stand a Chance Anderson . Paak Malibu

Hot Thoughts Spoon Hot Thoughts

Leila Miami Horror The Shapes A

The Less I Know the Better Tame Impala Currents A

Magnolia Gang of Youths The Positions A

Flashing Lights Kanye West Graduation