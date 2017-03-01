The Round-up Playlist 03/01

Welcome to the Roundup, the resident music show starting this year’s Student Radio line-up! Take a look at what we played including some of our Hottest 100 picks, tracks from artists playing upcoming gigs, and a mixtape showing off our music taste.

Track Artist Album

Learning to Fly Deep Sea Arcade Learning to Fly - Single A

Blessings Chance the Rapper Coloring Book

White Iverson Post Malone Stoney

Dalai Llama, Big Banana, Marijuana Dune Rats Dune Rats A

Come on mess me up Cub Sport This Is Our Vice A

Face Like Thunder The Japanese House Swim against the Tide

Paper Planes Jess Locke Paper Planes - Single A

Montezuma Fleet Foxes Helplessness Blues

Billabong Valley King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Flying Microtonal Banana A

So Many Details Toro Y Moi Anything in Return

Shutdown Skepta Konnichiwa

Cry Me a River Justin Timberlake Justified

Paul Big Thief Masterpiece

Sarah Alex G Trick