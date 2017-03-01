The Round-up Playlist 03/01
01 Mar 2017
Welcome to the Roundup, the resident music show starting this year’s Student Radio line-up! Take a look at what we played including some of our Hottest 100 picks, tracks from artists playing upcoming gigs, and a mixtape showing off our music taste.
Track Artist Album
Learning to Fly Deep Sea Arcade Learning to Fly - Single A
Blessings Chance the Rapper Coloring Book
White Iverson Post Malone Stoney
Dalai Llama, Big Banana, Marijuana Dune Rats Dune Rats A
Come on mess me up Cub Sport This Is Our Vice A
Face Like Thunder The Japanese House Swim against the Tide
Paper Planes Jess Locke Paper Planes - Single A
Montezuma Fleet Foxes Helplessness Blues
Billabong Valley King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Flying Microtonal Banana A
So Many Details Toro Y Moi Anything in Return
Shutdown Skepta Konnichiwa
Cry Me a River Justin Timberlake Justified
Paul Big Thief Masterpiece
Sarah Alex G Trick
Semi-Charmed Life Third Eye Blind Third Eye Blind