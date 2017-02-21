The Rogue Ginger – How to live a plastic free and zero waste life

The “I” in climate change is so important, and Erin Rhoads is doing her best to make changes and empower people to “do something.”

She’s the lady behind Australia’s best known zero waste blog, The Rogue Ginger, where she writes about her attempts to live a plastic free and zero waste life.

She will be in Adelaide in March for Womadelaide’s Planet Talks and the Rogue Ginger herself, Erin Rhoads joined us this morning.

Produced by Kvitka Becker and Tim Sutherland