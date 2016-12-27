Hunger relief services working hard to meet demand at Christmas

For a lot of us, a big part of Christmas is about sharing a meal with loved ones, but for some people it’s not so easy.

Foodbank provides food to people experiencing food insecurity across the country.

Small Change’s Bonnie Parker caught up with Foodbank SA CEO, Greg Pattinson, and some staff and volunteers at the Edwardstown warehouse to see how they deal with the increased demand at Christmas time.

Produced by Bonnie Parker