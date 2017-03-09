The Range Playlist – 9 March 2017
09 Mar 2017
This week Sean & Sam are are joined by Adelaide Prog Rockers Orelia to talk their music and their current fringe show. Plus, Rebecca Hassam discusses her upcoming Fringe show ‘What Doesn’t Kill You’.
Track Artist Album
Nuclear Fusion King Gizzard & The Gizzard Wizard Flying Microtonal Banana A
The World Laughs She-Devils The World Laughs - Single
Total Entertainment Forever Father John Misty Pure Comedy
Stained Glass Real Estate In Mind
Uncharted Waters Bobby Boomerang Uncharted Waters A
Them Changes Thundercat Drunk
For You (DJ Koze RMX) Michael Mayer & Joe Goddard For You (DJ Koze RMX)
Noonside Yaeji Yaeji
Every Single Thing HOMESHAKE Fresh Air
Evening Call Project Pablo Evening Call
Cherry Chromatics Cherry
Let Me Be Me Nite-Funk Nite-Funk
Undercover Kelhani SweetSexySavage
Mo Money, Mo Problems Kamaiyah A Good Night in the Ghetto
Go Off Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo & Travi$ Scott The Fate of the Furious: The Album
Crushed Glass Freddie Gibbs You Only Live 2wice
They Reminisce Over You Pete Rock & C.L. Smooth Mecca and the Soul Brother