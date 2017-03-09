The Range Playlist – 9 March 2017

This week Sean & Sam are are joined by Adelaide Prog Rockers Orelia to talk their music and their current fringe show. Plus, Rebecca Hassam discusses her upcoming Fringe show ‘What Doesn’t Kill You’.

Track Artist Album

Nuclear Fusion King Gizzard & The Gizzard Wizard Flying Microtonal Banana A

The World Laughs She-Devils The World Laughs - Single

Total Entertainment Forever Father John Misty Pure Comedy

Stained Glass Real Estate In Mind

Uncharted Waters Bobby Boomerang Uncharted Waters A

Them Changes Thundercat Drunk

For You (DJ Koze RMX) Michael Mayer & Joe Goddard For You (DJ Koze RMX)

Noonside Yaeji Yaeji

Every Single Thing HOMESHAKE Fresh Air

Evening Call Project Pablo Evening Call

Cherry Chromatics Cherry

Let Me Be Me Nite-Funk Nite-Funk

Undercover Kelhani SweetSexySavage

Mo Money, Mo Problems Kamaiyah A Good Night in the Ghetto

Go Off Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo & Travi$ Scott The Fate of the Furious: The Album

Crushed Glass Freddie Gibbs You Only Live 2wice