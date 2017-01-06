The Range Playlist – 6 January 2017
06 Jan 2017
Track Artist Album
Lite Spots Kaytranada 99.9%
Same Same WAAX Single A
Girlie Bits Ali Barter Single A
Up and Up and Up Big Scary Animal A
Handful of Gold Chela Single A
Heavy Steps Flamingo Heavy Steps (EP) A
Storm SAATSUMA Single A
Light Rays Glass Skies Fly On, Children A
Clearest Blue CHVRCHES Every Open Eye
Last Rainbow Chan Spacings A
Call Tickerton Run the Jewels Run the Jewels III
Treats INHEAVEN Single
Maybe This Time Sarah Blasko Eternal Return A
You're a Fucking Joke Bec Sandridge In the Fog (EP) A
Beams Bertie Blackman The Dash A
Elevator Holy Holy Single A
I'm Not Your Toy La Roux La Roux
Journeys Ribongia Escapisms (EP) A
Vortechnè Sparkspitter Technè A
Stampede The Skins Still Sleep (EP)
They've Come Into My Home Manor Single A
Pala Roland TIngs Roland TIngs A
Totality The Peep Tempel JOY A
Midnight Left Single A
Oracle Chymes Single A
Scully GL Touch A
All My Skin On The Air Lonelyspeck Single A
Bahia Prince Rama XTREME NOW
Nuclear Fusion King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Single A
When We Met Teeth and Tongue Give Up on Your Health A
Pinata Montgomery New Clear War (EP) A
Sometimes I Feel So Desserted The Chemical Brothers Born in the Echoes
On My Name Kllo Well Worn (EP) A
I Freak Out The Hard Aches I Freak Out (EP) A
Ornament Electric Fields INMA (EP) A
Leadlight Julia Jacklin Don't Let the Kids Win A
Fingertips Vera Blue Fingertips (EP) A
Boyfriend (Repeat) Confidence Man Single A
Ghost of Disco Sugar Fed Leopards Sweet Spots A
Take Your Time Oisima Nicaragua Nights A
Sleep In Take Your TIme Single A