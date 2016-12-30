The Range Playlist – 30 December 2016
30 Dec 2016
Track Artist Album
Don't Save Face Sam Waston Single A
Treats INHEAVEN Treats (EP)
In The Fog, In The Flame Bec Sandridge In The Fog (EP) A
Chameleon PNAU Single A
GIrlie Bits Ali Barter Single A
Drag Queen The Strokes Future Present Past
Pool Clairy Browne Pool A
Palo Alto Jack River Highway Songs No.2 A
Working Out Donny Benet Single A
Strict Machine Goldfrapp Black Cherry
Good Man Battlehounds Single A
Darwinism Holy Holy Single A
Call Me Up Bossy Love Single A
Run Tourist Single A
Cornflake Psychedelic Porn Crumpets High Visceral Part One A
Please Huntly Single A
Your House Northeast Party House Dare A
The Party Line Belle and Sebastian Girls in Peacetime Want to Dance
How It Happens Hartway Futuresounds VI Sampler A
Incompetence It's a Hoax Single A
Beeping Polish Club Polish Club A
*********************** HOT 16 OF 2016 COUNTDOWN **************************
Sedated Dorsal Fins Digital Zodiac A
Ornament Electric Fields Inma (EP) A
Rub Peaches Rub
Sleep In Take Your TIme Sleep In (EP) A
You're The One (Feat. Syd) Kaytranada 99.9%
This is Why We Can't Have Nice Things Olympia Self Talk A
January 26 (feat. Dan Sultan) A.B Original Reclaim Australia A
Double Standards Flangipanis Single A
Dianne Teeth and Tongue Give Up On Your Health A
Diggin Ngaiire Blastoma A
Best To You Blood Orange Freetown Sound
Boyfriend (Repeat) Confidence Man Single A
Gringo Stabbitha and The Knifey Wifeys Cats Against Catcalls (EP) A
Grip GL Touch A
All My Skin on The Air Lonelyspeck Single A
This Everything WAAX Single A
************************ Honourable Mentions from 2k16 ************************
Tiny Insight The Gooch Palms Introverted Extroverts A
Petrichor Forevr Single A
Shut Up Kiss Me Angel Olsen My Woman
Fading Vallis Alps Single A
Boss Bitch Lazertits Single A
Bolida Kllo Well Worn (EP) A