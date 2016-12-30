The Range Playlist – 30 December 2016

Track Artist Album

Don't Save Face Sam Waston Single A

Treats INHEAVEN Treats (EP)

In The Fog, In The Flame Bec Sandridge In The Fog (EP) A

Chameleon PNAU Single A

GIrlie Bits Ali Barter Single A

Drag Queen The Strokes Future Present Past

Pool Clairy Browne Pool A

Palo Alto Jack River Highway Songs No.2 A

Working Out Donny Benet Single A

Strict Machine Goldfrapp Black Cherry

Good Man Battlehounds Single A

Darwinism Holy Holy Single A

Call Me Up Bossy Love Single A

Run Tourist Single A

Cornflake Psychedelic Porn Crumpets High Visceral Part One A

Please Huntly Single A

Your House Northeast Party House Dare A

The Party Line Belle and Sebastian Girls in Peacetime Want to Dance

How It Happens Hartway Futuresounds VI Sampler A

Incompetence It's a Hoax Single A

Beeping Polish Club Polish Club A

*********************** HOT 16 OF 2016 COUNTDOWN **************************

Sedated Dorsal Fins Digital Zodiac A

Ornament Electric Fields Inma (EP) A

Rub Peaches Rub

Sleep In Take Your TIme Sleep In (EP) A

You're The One (Feat. Syd) Kaytranada 99.9%

This is Why We Can't Have Nice Things Olympia Self Talk A

January 26 (feat. Dan Sultan) A.B Original Reclaim Australia A

Double Standards Flangipanis Single A

Dianne Teeth and Tongue Give Up On Your Health A

Diggin Ngaiire Blastoma A

Best To You Blood Orange Freetown Sound

Boyfriend (Repeat) Confidence Man Single A

Gringo Stabbitha and The Knifey Wifeys Cats Against Catcalls (EP) A

Grip GL Touch A

All My Skin on The Air Lonelyspeck Single A

This Everything WAAX Single A

************************ Honourable Mentions from 2k16 ************************

Tiny Insight The Gooch Palms Introverted Extroverts A

Petrichor Forevr Single A

Shut Up Kiss Me Angel Olsen My Woman

Fading Vallis Alps Single A

Boss Bitch Lazertits Single A