The Range Playlist – 28 December 2016

Anthony took over the Wednesday Range and it was GOOOOOOOOD

Track Artist Album

Journeys Ribongia Escapisms (EP) A

Need Not Be Alpine Yuck A

Treats INHEAVEN Treats (EP)

Hands Oscar Key Sung Single A

In The Fog, In The Flame Bec Sandridge In the Fog (EP) A

It's Just Us Now Sleigh Bells Single A

Fear The Night (Ft. Jesse Davidson) Luke Million Single A

This Everything WAAX Single A

Give Up On Your Health Teeth & Tongue Give Up On Your Health A

Holiday Home The Grates Dream Team A

Kick It (feat. Iggy Pop) Peaches Fatherfucker

Deeper The Hole Harts Smoke Fire Hope Desire A

Eyes Closed Roland TIngs Single A

Too Funky George Michael Listen Without Prejudice Volume 1

Boyfriend (Repeat) Confidence Man Single A

Grip GL Touch A

Shut Up Kiss Me Angel Olsen My Woman

Chameleon PNAU Single A

Butterfly Grimes Art Angels

Blue Boss Sampa The Great Single A

Limitless Naomi Keyte Single A

All My Skin On The Air Lonelyspeck Single A

Wes Anderson Alex Lahey B-Grade University A

Sleep In Take Your Time Sleep In (EP) A

Chasing Shadows Santigold 99 Cents A

Rub Peaches Rub

Shoulda Coulda Woulda Elizabeth Rose INTRA A