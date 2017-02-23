The Range Playlist – 23 February 2016

Sam and Sean premiere their first show on the Thursday range. They play the best in contemporary music and interview one the Adelaide Fringe comedian’s Vaughn Henderson. We keep it real and keep it relevant.

Track Artist Album

Call Me Up Homeshake Fresh Air

This Old Dog Mac DeMarco This Old Dog A

Sleep Drifter King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard Flying Microtonal Banana A

Easy to Forget Drugdealer ft. Ariel Pink The End of Comedy

Darling Real Estate In Mind

Pure Comedy Father John Misty

Jimmy Mack Animal Collective

The Mechanic (Todd Terje Mechanic) Ola Kvernberg

Show You The Way Thundercat

Wanna Dance? Phife Dawg ft Dwele

T Shirt Migos

Nights Frank Ocean

Big For Your Boots Stormzy

Longue la Nuit Barbagallo A