The Range Playlist – 23 February 2016
23 Feb 2017
Sam and Sean premiere their first show on the Thursday range. They play the best in contemporary music and interview one the Adelaide Fringe comedian’s Vaughn Henderson. We keep it real and keep it relevant.
Track Artist Album
Call Me Up Homeshake Fresh Air
This Old Dog Mac DeMarco This Old Dog A
Sleep Drifter King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard Flying Microtonal Banana A
Easy to Forget Drugdealer ft. Ariel Pink The End of Comedy
Darling Real Estate In Mind
Pure Comedy Father John Misty
Jimmy Mack Animal Collective
The Mechanic (Todd Terje Mechanic) Ola Kvernberg
Show You The Way Thundercat
Wanna Dance? Phife Dawg ft Dwele
T Shirt Migos
Nights Frank Ocean
Big For Your Boots Stormzy
Longue la Nuit Barbagallo A
Underground Sneaker Pimps A