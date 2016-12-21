The Range Playlist – 21 December 2016
21 Dec 2016
Galen and Ellie reflect on some of their favourite tracks from 2016.
Track Artist Album
Drunk Drivers/Killer Whales Car Seat Headrest Teens Of Denial
Talk To Me Run The Jewels Run The Jewels 3
Are We Flirting? Abbe May A
Nights Frank Ocean Blonde
Fear O' The Light Katie Dey Flood Network A
Underpass Asdasfr Bawd Underpass EP A
Makin It Work Sarah Mary Chadwick Roses Always Die A
Female Vampire Jenny Hval Blood Bitch
Dark Matter Braille Face Koya A
Only Thing cool american You Can Win A Few
Adore Amy Shark A
You Tell, I'll Listen Okin Osan Are You Game? A
Sinister Frankie Cosmos Next Thing
Edge Of Town Middle Kids A
Stare At The Sun Death By Unga Bunga
Don't Forget Hideous Towns Disquiet Living A
Ride It Out Redspencer Redspencer A
Breeding Ground Safe Sex A
Yesterday Noname Telefone
Don't Let The Kids Win Julia Jacklin Don't Let The Kids Win A
Five Four The Range
post thought joeshort
All Lost Jack Grace A
Little Lion You Won't Revolutionaries
Jet Fuel Can't Melt Steel Beams Camp Cope A