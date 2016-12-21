The Range Playlist – 21 December 2016

Galen and Ellie reflect on some of their favourite tracks from 2016.

Track Artist Album

Drunk Drivers/Killer Whales Car Seat Headrest Teens Of Denial

Talk To Me Run The Jewels Run The Jewels 3

Are We Flirting? Abbe May A

Nights Frank Ocean Blonde

Fear O' The Light Katie Dey Flood Network A

Underpass Asdasfr Bawd Underpass EP A

Makin It Work Sarah Mary Chadwick Roses Always Die A

Female Vampire Jenny Hval Blood Bitch

Dark Matter Braille Face Koya A

Only Thing cool american You Can Win A Few

Adore Amy Shark A

You Tell, I'll Listen Okin Osan Are You Game? A

Sinister Frankie Cosmos Next Thing

Edge Of Town Middle Kids A

Stare At The Sun Death By Unga Bunga

Don't Forget Hideous Towns Disquiet Living A

Ride It Out Redspencer Redspencer A

Breeding Ground Safe Sex A

Yesterday Noname Telefone

Don't Let The Kids Win Julia Jacklin Don't Let The Kids Win A

Five Four The Range

post thought joeshort

All Lost Jack Grace A

Little Lion You Won't Revolutionaries