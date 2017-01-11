The Range Playlist – 11 January 2017

Track Artist Album

Follow The Leader Foxygen Hang

Sever The Walls Gabriella Cohen Full Closure and No Details A

Girl bed.

Are You Forgetting Something? Swim Team A

Unlimited Touch Jay Som Turn Into

Hearts Arthur Wimble A

I Figured You Out Elliot Smith Either/Or: Expanded Edition

Stay Awake jade imagine Stay Awake/Walkin Around 7" A

Funeral Pyre Julien Baker

With You Lomelda

Rather Be Lonely I Know Leopard A

Hours Static Animal Morning Sound A

Hi, You Reckless Darling Holly Throsby Team A

Battle Slumbers

Dumb Zig Zag Zig Zag S/T A

The Embers Vagabon Infinite Worlds

Legen Has It Run The Jewels Run The Jewels 3

Dial Up, Dial Down Damu The Fudgemunk Vignettes

Freakin' Out In The Squares Police Force Formula 1 A

Trying Bill Nickson Time EP

Portuguese Man Of War (Cavlry & Daily Holla Remix) Sparkspitter ERRATICS A

All My Skin On The Air Lonelyspeck Lave

Bamboo Hinds

Lakes Seo

Man Solange A Seat At The Table

Dibby Bop feat. Raury and Cam O'bi Noname Telefone

Sleepwalk Day Ravies Under The Lamp EP A

Ready Alex G Beach Music

In A Dream Crepes Cassette Club 2 A