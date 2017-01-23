The Race to Develop New Vaccines

Over the past few years, epidemics of diseases like ebola and zika have shown how quickly a local outbreak can progress to catastrophic proportions.

A new international effort called the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations has come together this week, pledging 1 billion dollars as a booster shot for the development of new vaccines.

Damian Purcell is a professor of Virology at the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity at the University of Melbourne, and he joined Jennie now to discuss what this new coalition means for global health.

Produced by Thomas Luke

Image credit Wikimedia Commons