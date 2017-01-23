The Race to Develop New Vaccines

24 Jan 2017

Over the past few years, epidemics of diseases like ebola and zika have shown how quickly a local outbreak can progress to catastrophic proportions.

A new international effort called the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations has come together this week, pledging 1 billion dollars as a booster shot for the development of new vaccines.

Damian Purcell is a professor of Virology at the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity at the University of Melbourne, and he joined Jennie now to discuss what this new coalition means for global health.

Produced by Thomas Luke

Image credit Wikimedia Commons

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bianca Raleigh, 31st Medical Operations Squadron allergy and immunizations noncommissioned officer in charge, administers a patient’s shot March 23, 2015, at Aviano Air Base, Italy. In addition to providing patients with required vaccinations, the immunization clinic offers allergy shots and air allergen skin testing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Areca T. Wilson/Released)

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Bianca Raleigh, 31st Medical Operations Squadron allergy and immunizations noncommissioned officer in charge, administers a patient’s shot March 23, 2015, at Aviano Air Base, Italy. In addition to providing patients with required vaccinations, the immunization clinic offers allergy shots and air allergen skin testing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Areca T. Wilson/Released)