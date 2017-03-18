The Problem with Nuclear Waste – Dave Sweeney

The fallout from the nuclear meltdown in Fukushima, Japan in October 2011 are still effecting the environment and will continue to do so for many years. The Fukushima reactors were feuled by uranium mined in Australia where the debate over what do with our nuclear waste has been has been generating heat for a few years. Dave Sweeney from The Australian Conservation Foundation is in South Australia visiting potrential waste depository sites and talking to people who may be affected and he spoke to Ian Newton. Produced by Ian Newton.