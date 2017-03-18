The Problem with Nuclear Waste – Dave Sweeney ACF

The fallout from the October 2011 nuclear meltdown in Fukushima Japan following the devastating earthquake and tsunami are still effecting the environment and peoples lives today. The reactors were fueled by uranium mined here in Australia where the debate over what to do with our own nuclear waste has been generating heat. Dave Sweeney from the Australian Conservation Foundation is currently in South Australia visiting potential dump sites and talking to the locals who may be affectd and he spoke to Ian Newton. Produced by Ian Newton.

image courtesy of Wikipedia