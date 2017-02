It’s the play that promises that anything that could go wrong, does go wrong.

In a 1920s murder mystery, The Play That Goes Wrong is London’s biggest comedy hit and is often described as similar to Fawlty Towers and Noises Off.

Tara Nash had a chat earlier with the director of the show Sean Turner.

March 28 – April 2, Her Majesty’s Theatre.

Image sourced by: http://theplaythatgoeswrong.com.au/